PARK HILLS -- Nelda Ann “Annie” Anderson, 65, of Desloge was born to the late Eugene Bleckler and Nelda Bible July 8, 1953, and departed this life in Festus, Missouri December 29, 2018.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Perry Lee Anderson; and her brother, John Bleckler.

Annie is survived by two sons, Frank Daniel Loftin, and Quincy Anderson (Erica); two daughters, Joey LeAnn (Shaun) McCabe, and Peggy Ann (Louie) George; three step-children; 21 Grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; her companion, Roger Sutton; and her best friend, Merlot the fat cat.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, January 6, 2019, in the Elks Lodge, 1438 East Chestnut Street in Desloge, Missouri. Family served by Coplin Funeral Home.

Nelda Ann 'Annie' Anderson
