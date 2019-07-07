{{featured_button_text}}

FARMINGTON – Neysa Doty of Farmington passed away July 6, 2019, at her residence at the age of 68. She was born May 3, 1951, in Ironton, Missouri, to the late Roy and Sidona (Allen) Pratt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Donna Davis.

Neysa retired from the Department of Health and Senior Services where she worked as a Social Worker. She also volunteered and worked at the Farmington Senior Center. Neysa enjoyed cooking and traveling the world with her family. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Neysa is survived by her children, Scott (and wife Sandra) Doty of Farmington, Faron (and wife Christy) Doty of Farmington and Krista (and husband Gralyn) Kennon of Irondale; grandchildren, Sarah Doty, Megan Doty, Abigail Doty, Shane Doty, and Anthony Kennon, brothers, Gerald Pratt of Farmington, Rodger Pratt of Fredericktown and Keith Pratt of Irondale, nieces, nephews and many friends.

A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, July 10 from 5-8 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Farmington Senior Center, 607 Wallace Road, Farmington, MO 63640. View video tribute, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

