FARMINGTON – Nicholas “Nicky” Ray Pirtle of Farmington passed away September 13, 2019, at his residence at the age of 58. He was born February 20, 1961, in Bonne Terre, Missouri, to Jayne (Clark) Pirtle Mitchell and the late Everett Eugene Pirtle. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Jim Mitchell and a niece, Christa Pirtle.
Nicky loved motorcycles and music and played the harmonica and the guitar. He was passionate about the Native American culture and was a collector of many things. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Nicky is survived by his mother, Jayne Mitchell of Farmington, his children, Nicholas Aubuchon of Knob Lick, Brandi Pirtle of Maryland Heights and Dakota Pirtle of Farmington, eight grandchildren, Kaleb, Alexis, Judge, Lilly, Ember, Indy, Izzy, and Jaxson, his twin sister, Michelle Pirtle of Farmington and additional siblings, Ricky Pirtle of Farmington, Angie Fisher of Farmington, Terry Pirtle of Farmington, Randy (and wife Licia) Pirtle of Farmington and Gloria Davis of Vancouver, WA, nieces and nephews, Robbie Fisher, Taylor Pirtle, Tera Pirtle, Haley Combs, Riley Pirtle, Joshua Pirtle, Nathan Pirtle, Greg Gray, Darren McNees, Israel Nelson and Gabe Nelson, aunts, cousins and many friends.
Friends may call on Thursday, September 19 from 4 p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the video tribute, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
