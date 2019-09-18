{{featured_button_text}}
FARMINGTON -- Nicholas Pirtle, of Farmington, passed away on September 13 at the age of 58. Instate Thursday from 4 p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the full obit at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

