Nile Edwin Meyer

BONNE TERRE – Nile E. Meyer. 89, passed away peacefully Monday, June 26, 2023, at Southbrook Skilled Nursing Home in Farmington. He was born in Okawville, Illinois, on Thursday, October 26, 1933, to the late Henry and Hilda (Randoll) Meyer. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bonne Terre, Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, volunteered at Habitat for Humanity and enjoyed helping with Meals on Wheels in Bonne Terre. Nile proudly served his country in the United States Army.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Elaine (Lonsdorf) Meyer.

Nile is survived by his loving fiance Deanna Vallo, and many dear friends. Nile will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre, Friday June 30, 2023, from 10 a.m. until service time of 11 a.m. with Reverend John Schneider officiating. Interment will take place at 2:30 p.m. at St. Peter's United Church of Christ Cemetery in Okawville, Illinois, with full military honors. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Serenity Hospice or Bonne Terre Nutrition Center. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.