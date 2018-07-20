BISMARCK - Nina Scott, 83, of Bismarck, passed away July 19, 2018, at Parkland Medical Center South in Farmington. She was born December 5, 1934, in Ironton, to the late Arthur and Margaret (Remo) Sisk. Nina was a member of the First Baptist Church in Bismarck.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Bruno Glore; and one sister, Virginia Fox.
Nina is survived by her husband of 66 years, Marvin O. Scott; three children, Marvin Arthur Scott and wife Phyllis, Michael Scott and wife Liz, David Scott and wife Leasha; grandchildren, Ryan Scott, Randy (Lacey) Scott, Jacob Scott, Tabitha (Dillan) Henson, Tim (Jamie) Glore, Sarah (James) Taylor, Thomas Karner, and Anna Karner; nine great-grandchildren; siblings, Robert Sisk and Barbara (Bob) Crocker.
Visitation will be held at the First Baptist Church in Bismarck, Sunday, July 22, 2018 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. The visitation will resume at the church, Monday, July 23, 2018 at 9 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Brother Matt Sheckles will be officiating. Interment will follow at Caledonia Methodist Cemetery.
View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com
