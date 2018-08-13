Subscribe for 17¢ / day

HESPERIA, Calif. – Nola Faye Dunn, 83, passed away at home August 8, 2018. She was born October 11. 1934, to the late Emmett and Bertha Browning. Nola will always be remembered as a caring and loving wife and mother and a devout Christian.

In addition to her parents, Nola was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Orvel Dunn and son Randy Dunn.

Nola is survived by her daughters, Brenda (Mike) Romero of Hesperia, California, and Rita (Dan) Horn of Farmington; sister Joyce (John) Roark of Sullivan; eight grandchildren, Michael Barton, Jessica Smith, Jennifer Nipper, Sheena Smith, Harley Goggin, Kyle Romero, Jacob Romero, and Amanda Gobble; 16 great-grandchildren; other family and friends.

