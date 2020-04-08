Norma Fuchs

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. – Norma Jean Harrington Fuchs, 95 passed away April 4, 2020, at Robin Johnson House in Dallas, North Carolina. She was born on Mother's Day, May 11, 1924, in St. Louis, Missouri, to the late Walter Preston and Irene Miller Harrington. Norma was one of four children, Helen, Mary, and Bill all of whom preceded her in death. Her grandfather taught her to drive in 1937, round and round the cow pasture. Norma was educated in Farmington, Missouri, schools and graduated high school in 1942. November 5, 1943 Norma united in marriage to Alfred E. Fuchs. They had seven children. Preston Fuchs, Ella Depew (Jerry), Jack (Brenda), Walter (Cindy), Alice Gardner (Danny), Rebecca Budd (Bill), Kelly Steele. Jack. Preston, and Ellie preceded Norma in death; as did one grandson, Tyler Cole Butler.