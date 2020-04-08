Norma Fuchs

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. – Norma Jean Harrington Fuchs, 95 passed away April 4, 2020, at Robin Johnson House in Dallas, North Carolina. She was born on Mother's Day, May 11, 1924, in St. Louis, Missouri, to the late Walter Preston and Irene Miller Harrington. Norma was one of four children, Helen, Mary, and Bill all of whom preceded her in death. Her grandfather taught her to drive in 1937, round and round the cow pasture. Norma was educated in Farmington, Missouri, schools and graduated high school in 1942. November 5, 1943 Norma united in marriage to Alfred E. Fuchs. They had seven children. Preston Fuchs, Ella Depew (Jerry), Jack (Brenda), Walter (Cindy), Alice Gardner (Danny), Rebecca Budd (Bill), Kelly Steele. Jack. Preston, and Ellie preceded Norma in death; as did one grandson, Tyler Cole Butler.
In 2012 Norma received the Humanitarian Award from the State of North Carolina. On October 3, 2019, she was saved and born again.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Guest register available at www.harrisfunerals.com. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.