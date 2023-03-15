Norma J. Curdt

FARMINGTON – Norma J. Curdt, of Farmington, Entered into eternal rest on March 13, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loved ones at the age of 81. She was born on November 1, 1941, in Bonne Terre to the late Olin and Laura (Sites) Sikes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Carl Sikes, Murriel Sikes, and Jim Sikes.

Norma is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Melvyn L. Curdt, her children, Melvyn L. Curdt II of Alton, Illinois, Matthew L. Curdt of Bonne Terre, and Robyn (J.D.) Richardson of Soldier, Kansas, her grandchildren, Jasmine (Clay) Richardson, Brady Curdt, Kayla Curdt, and Laynie Richardson, her great-grandchildren, Harley, Serenity, Jackson, Oakley, Lincoln and a great grandson on the way, her siblings, Jan Snowdell of Bonne Terre and Donnie Sikes of Bonne Terre, many nieces and nephews, special friend, Liz Faries, along with many other friends.

Norma was a long time and active member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she previously taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School and served with the LWML. She was also a member of the Silver Sneakers and was a former volunteer with several hospice organizations in the community. She had a gifted artistic ability and enjoyed playing cards, crossword puzzles, reading, fishing, mushroom hunting, and shopping for shoes. Norma was a very sacrificial lady who always loved giving to others. She loved her family deeply and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Visitation will resume on Thursday, March 16, 2023, from 7 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. officiated by Pastor David Schmitt. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 11433 Olde Cabin Road, Suite 100, St. Louis, MO 63141 or the American Kidney Foundation, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852. The family would like to express their gratitude to Serenity Hospice and Fresenius Dialysis for the compassionate care that was given to Norma. Share your memories and condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.