FARMINGTON - Norma Jean “Jeanie” Gegg, fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019, at the Presbyterian Manor in Farmington at the age of 88. She was born on March 5, 1931, in Farmington, the daughter of the late Charles W. and Nora Alice (Henson) Seitz.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son Charles A. Gegg, daughter Cynthia Ann Marler, and two brothers, Charles Seitz and Leon “Blondie” Seitz.
Jeanie grew up in Farmington. She graduated from Farmington High School in 1949 and attended classes at Mineral Area College. On February 9, 1952, she married the love of her life, Albin August Gegg in Farmington. She worked as a secretary in several offices in the court house. Jeanie was a long-time active member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Farmington. She was a talented painter, singer, musician, and was known for her beautiful flower gardens. She loved her family, animals, friends, gardening, playing cards, playing piano, singing with the choir, and painting.
You have free articles remaining.
She will be missed by all those who knew and loved her including her son, Timothy (and Barbara) Gegg of Farmington, daughter Barbara (and Timothy) Gegg-Harrison of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, son-in-law Brad Marler of Kansas City, Missouri, and sisters-in-law Marilyn Gegg of Coffman and Marcene Seitz of East Troy, Wisconsin, grandchildren Whitney (and Andrew) Gegg-Harrison of Rochester, New York, Ryan and Jennifer) Harrison of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Tyler (and Kelly) Gegg of St. Louis, Missouri, Spencer Gegg of St. Louis, Missouri, and Garrett Marler of Dallas, Texas, five great-grandchildren Madrigal Watts, Emma and Evelynn Harrison, Declan and Tristan Gegg, numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and dear friends and neighbors.
Visitation will be held at Cozean Memorial Capel & Crematory in Farmington on Friday, December 6 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 7 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment will be in the New Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Masses or to the St. Vincent DePaul Society of St. Joseph Parish. Share your memories and view online obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.