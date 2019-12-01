{{featured_button_text}}

FARMINGTON - Norma Jean “Jeanie” Gegg, fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019, at the Presbyterian Manor in Farmington at the age of 88. She was born on March 5, 1931, in Farmington, the daughter of the late Charles W. and Nora Alice (Henson) Seitz.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son Charles A. Gegg, daughter Cynthia Ann Marler, and two brothers, Charles Seitz and Leon “Blondie” Seitz.

Jeanie grew up in Farmington. She graduated from Farmington High School in 1949 and attended classes at Mineral Area College. On February 9, 1952, she married the love of her life, Albin August Gegg in Farmington. She worked as a secretary in several offices in the court house. Jeanie was a long-time active member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Farmington. She was a talented painter, singer, musician, and was known for her beautiful flower gardens. She loved her family, animals, friends, gardening, playing cards, playing piano, singing with the choir, and painting.

She will be missed by all those who knew and loved her including her son, Timothy (and Barbara) Gegg of Farmington, daughter Barbara (and Timothy) Gegg-Harrison of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, son-in-law Brad Marler of Kansas City, Missouri, and sisters-in-law Marilyn Gegg of Coffman and Marcene Seitz of East Troy, Wisconsin, grandchildren Whitney (and Andrew) Gegg-Harrison of Rochester, New York, Ryan and Jennifer) Harrison of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Tyler (and Kelly) Gegg of St. Louis, Missouri, Spencer Gegg of St. Louis, Missouri, and Garrett Marler of Dallas, Texas, five great-grandchildren Madrigal Watts, Emma and Evelynn Harrison, Declan and Tristan Gegg, numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and dear friends and neighbors.

Visitation will be held at Cozean Memorial Capel & Crematory in Farmington on Friday, December 6 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 7 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment will be in the New Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Masses or to the St. Vincent DePaul Society of St. Joseph Parish. Share your memories and view online obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

