FARMINGTON -- Norma "Jeanie" Gegg of Farmington passed away November 29 at the age of 88. Instate Friday from 5-8 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Mass Saturday at 10 a.m. at St Joseph Catholic Church. View the full obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

Service information

Dec 6
Visitation
Friday, December 6, 2019
5:00PM-8:00PM
Cozean Memorial Chapel & Crematory
217 W. Columbia St
Farmington, MO 63640
Dec 6
Holy Rosary
Friday, December 6, 2019
7:00PM
Cozean Memorial Chapel & Crematory
217 W. Columbia St
Farmington, MO 63640
Dec 7
Visitation Resumes
Saturday, December 7, 2019
7:00AM-9:00AM
Cozean Memorial Chapel & Crematory
217 W. Columbia St
Farmington, MO 63640
Dec 7
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, December 7, 2019
10:00AM-11:00AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church of Farmington
10 North Long Street
Farmington, MO 63640
Dec 7
Interment Service
Saturday, December 7, 2019
11:15AM
New Calvary Catholic Cemetery
State Route H
Farmington, MO 63640
