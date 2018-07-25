FARMINGTON – Norma Jewel (Elders) Upchurch, 88, passed from this life into glory on Sunday, July 22, 2018 at her daughter’s home in Collinsville, Illinois. She was born on January 23, 1930, to the late Tony Elbert and Gladys Jewel Elders in Esther, Missouri.
On January 26, 1948, Norma married Charley J. Upchurch who was at that time working on Ministerial Credentials with the Assemblies of God. They lived in Farmington before moving to their new pastorate at Davis Crossing, Missouri. As a couple they moved 20 times as they worked to establish five different churches in the Southern Missouri District of the Assemblies. Norma worked in various areas of the Church including music, Bible teaching and office work.
Survivors include her two siblings, Elbert Ray Elders and Charlotte Ann (Elders) Tidwell; four children, Carolyn Ruth (Upchurch) Chester, Janet Fay (Upchurch) Fihaki, Joyce Kay (Upchurch) Rogers and Mark Charley Upchurch. She has nine grandchildren and many great grandchildren all of whom she desired to follow her in her belief in the Lord Jesus Christ.
Friends may call on Friday, July 27, 2018, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel with services beginning at 11 a.m. with Rev. Matthew Upchurch officiating. Interment will follow in Revelle Cemetery near Fredericktown. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the ALS Society in care of the funeral home. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
