Subscribe for 17¢ / day

BONNE TERRE -- Norma “Snooky” Buscher, 88, of Bonne Terre passed away July 24, 2018, at Southbrook Skilled Nursing Center in Farmington. She was born January 10, 1930, to the late Dennis and Minnie (White) Green. She was a beautician for 62 years and eventually became owner of Leota’s Beauty Shop. Norma was a member of Centenary Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, Norma was preceded in death by sisters, Imogene Peppers, Linda Heller, Leota Radle; brothers, Lester Green, Chester Green, Verlin Green, and Oman Green; and son in law, Bo Black.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Snooky is survived by her children, Debbie Black, Rodney and wife Patsy Buscher; grandchildren, Rachele Black and fiancé Tyson Rutledge, Kevin and wife Alma Black, Drew Black, Laura and husband Tony Wines, Keith and wife Dena Buscher, and Kyle Buscher; great-grandchildren, Lacey, Kiana, Kaeden, Hali, Sammy, August, Aubree, Savannah, Kelsey and Kaiden; several nieces and nephews; and other family members and friends.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 26, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home Chapel in Bonne Terre. Service will be Friday, July 27, at 11 a.m. with Neil Stegall officiating. Burial will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial may be made to the family to help pay for the funeral. View obituary and share condolences online at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Homes: Bonne Terre.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Norma “Snooky” Buscher
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments