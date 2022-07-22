BENTON, Ky. – Mr. Norman L. Marsh, 87 of Gilbertsville, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky. He was born Saturday, June 1, 1935, in Rapid City, South Dakota, the son of the late Corbin Marsh and the late Edna (Mitchell) Marsh.
Norman was the husband of the late Berniece (Wilkinson) Marsh. He was a Chemical Engineer, a plant manager, in Lawrence, Kansas, and a Director of Manufacturing. Norman was a member of Three Crosses Church in Benton, Kentucky. He served his country in the United States Army.
Surviving are son, Dan Marsh and wife Kimberly of Gilbertsville, Kentucky; daughter, Deborah Bailey of Del Rio, Texas; grandchildren, T.J. Evans, Katie Marsh, Kenny Marsh, Bree Bailey, and Amy Waddell; great-grandchildren, Carmen Evans, Addison Evans, Peyton Evans, Samson Marsh, Emilia Marsh, Jaxon Waddell, and Keian Waddell.
Visitation will be held between the hours of 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Collier Funeral Home, 211 W. 5th St, Benton, Kentucky. A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022, in the chapel of the Collier Funeral Home with Rev. Leah Howe officiating. Interment will follow at 3 p.m. at Christian Church Cemetery in Fredericktown, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: kentuckylakecowboychurch.com or Three Crosses Church 845 US HWY 641 Spur Benton, KY 42025.
