Norvel Martin Kneusel

FESTUS, Mo. – Norvel Martin Kneusel, age 86 of Bismarck, Missouri, formerly of Hillsboro, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Mercy Hospital St. Louis in St. Louis County, Missouri. He was born May 30, 1936, in St. Louis the son of the late Hilda (nee Plass) and Lawrence Kneusel.

He is survived by his wife Doretta (nee Bahr) Kneusel; daughters Kathy (Charles) Good of Clermont, Florida, Sandie Burnett of Herculaneum, Missouri: grandson Zachary Martin Burnett; and many friends.

He was a retired installer for Western Electric and was a member of the Caledonia United Methodist Church in Caledonia, Missouri, where he enjoyed helping with the food pantry.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorials in his memory are preferred to Caledonia United Methodist Church-Food Pantry, 106 Alexander Ct., Caledonia, Missouri 63631.