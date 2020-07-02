Novie Canada
Novie Canada

Novie Arlene Canada

PARK HILLS – Novie Arlene Canada was born July 31, 1951, She passed away July 1, 2020, aged 68 years 11 months.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Mazel Minerva Barton; father, Orville Edward Helms Sr.; brother, Harvey Lee Helms; mother-in-law, Geneva Canada; father-in-law, Robert Ray Canada; and grandson, Aaron Lee Bellis

Novie is survived by her husband, Bill Canada; children, Donna and Richard Turnbaugh, Bennie and Tammy Lucy, Connie and John Koper, and Billie and Jimmy Johnson; siblings, Linda and Jon Fahland, Peggy and Clyde Keenan, Orville and Kaye Helms Jr., Roger and Brenda Helms, Nancy and Tom Buffington, Janet Helms, Brenda and Ron Conway, Billy Helms, and Kevin and Mary Helms; brothers and sister-in-law, Shirley and Art Troutwein, Hirshel and Sue Canada, and Joyce and Wayne Byrd. Numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and good friends also survive.

Novie was a member of American Legion Post # 39 Auxiliary.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home, Park Hills. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday July 7, 2020, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home with Rev. Roger Hogan officiating. Burial at Woodlawn Cemetery.

