Novie Canada

Novie Arlene Canada
PARK HILLS – Novie Arlene Canada was born July 31, 1951, She passed away July 1, 2020, aged 68 years 11 months.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mazel Minerva Barton; father, Orville Edward Helms Sr.; brother, Harvey Lee Helms; mother-in-law, Geneva Canada; father-in-law, Robert Ray Canada; and grandson, Aaron Lee Bellis
Novie is survived by her husband, Bill Canada; children, Donna and Richard Turnbaugh, Bennie and Tammy Lucy, Connie and John Koper, and Billie and Jimmy Johnson; siblings, Linda and Jon Fahland, Peggy and Clyde Keenan, Orville and Kaye Helms Jr., Roger and Brenda Helms, Nancy and Tom Buffington, Janet Helms, Brenda and Ron Conway, Billy Helms, and Kevin and Mary Helms; brothers and sister-in-law, Shirley and Art Troutwein, Hirshel and Sue Canada, and Joyce and Wayne Byrd. Numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and good friends also survive.
Novie was a member of American Legion Post # 39 Auxiliary.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home, Park Hills. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday July 7, 2020, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home with Rev. Roger Hogan officiating. Burial at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.