FARMINGTON -- Oberia Helton, 92, of Farmington, passed away October 6, 2019, at Woodland Manor Nursing Center in Arnold surrounded by her family. She was born on November 2, 1926, in Brunot, Missouri, to the late William Thomas and Pearly Mae (Hickman) King. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Vernon Helton; her brothers, Edward King, Orville King, Carter King; and one infant sister, Wilma; and a great-granddaughter, Lillian “Lily.”

She was a member of First Baptist Church of DeLassus, Farmington. She enjoyed bowling, traveling, and gardening. Her family was her greatest joy.

Oberia is survived by her loving children, Gary (Gerri) Malone and Bob (Kelly) Malone; grandchildren, Seena (John) Rose, Brian (Cathy) Malone, Elizabeth “Liz” (Dan) Burke, Bradley (Christy) Malone, and Caitlin Malone; great-grandchildren, Byron, Lela, Carter, Esther, and Iris; brother, Curtis King; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington on Friday, October 11, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Visitation will resume on October 12 at First Baptist Church of DeLassus from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Cheston Pickard officiating. Burial to follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be directed to First Baptist Church of DeLassus, 4086 2nd Street, Farmington, MO 63640. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

