Olga Lucille Beck

Beck

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Olga Lucille “Jess” Beck, 95, died October 4, 2019, at Maple Wood Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Springfield. She was born July 25, 1924, in Farmington, Missouri, a daughter of Otto and Edith J. (Korber) Jespersen. She was married March 8, 1947, in Farmington to Dr. William J. Beck who preceded her in death.

Jess was a lifetime member and past president of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority. She was also active in the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary, First Christian Church ladies circle, Cherry Street Workers and T.R.O.A. Auxiliary.

Survivors include Michael W. Beck of Spring Hill, Florida, and Ronald G. Beck of Springfield, Missouri; two grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one son, James L. Beck in 1962.

Family and friends will be received from 5-7 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, at Houser-Millard Funeral Directors in Jefferson City. Funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Houser-Millard Funeral Directors. Interment will follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens in Farmington. Expressions of sympathy can be made to American Kidney Foundation or American Cancer Society. Arrangements are under the direction of Houser-Millard Funeral Directors, 2613 West Main Street, Jefferson City, Missouri 65109 (573) 636-3838. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.millardfamilychapels.com.

Events

Oct 11
Visitation
Friday, October 11, 2019
5:00PM-7:00PM
Houser-Millard Funeral Directors
2613 West Main Street
Jefferson City, MO 65109
Oct 12
Funeral Service
Saturday, October 12, 2019
10:00AM
Houser-Millard Funeral Directors
2613 West Main Street
Jefferson City, MO 65109
