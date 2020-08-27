× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oliver Mitchell

PARK HILLS – Oliver Mitchell, 84, of Bismarck, Missouri passed away August 24, 2020, in St. Louis, Missouri. He was the son of the late Alfred and Dorothy (Abney) Mitchell.

Oliver was a retired Union Labor worker and a lifetime member of Iron Mountain Assembly of God. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and boating; and following his grandkids and great-grandkids sporting events; but most of all Oliver enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Cathy (Mitchell) Hampton; sisters, Janet Chilton, and Wanda Bills; and brother, James 'Jim' Mitchell.

Oliver is survived by his wife of 66 years, Shirley (Skaggs) Mitchell of Bismarck; son, Johnny Mitchell of Herculaneum; three grandchildren, Amanda (John) Proffitt of Bonne Terre, Johnny Mitchell II of Festus, and Lacey (Brian) Hill of Festus; two great-grandchildren, Gemma Hill, and Beau Mitchell; two sisters, Aleta (Elbert) Kyle of Herculaneum, and Charlotte (Terry) Maples of Republic; and a brother, Charlie (Debbie) Mitchell of Park Hills.

A private graveside service will be held at Doe Run Memorial Cemetery for immediate family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The funeral home requires all who attend to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Arrangements by Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills.