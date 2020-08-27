Oliver Mitchell
PARK HILLS – Oliver Mitchell, 84, of Bismarck, Missouri passed away August 24, 2020, in St. Louis, Missouri. He was the son of the late Alfred and Dorothy (Abney) Mitchell.
Oliver was a retired Union Labor worker and a lifetime member of Iron Mountain Assembly of God. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and boating; and following his grandkids and great-grandkids sporting events; but most of all Oliver enjoyed spending time with his family.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Cathy (Mitchell) Hampton; sisters, Janet Chilton, and Wanda Bills; and brother, James 'Jim' Mitchell.
Oliver is survived by his wife of 66 years, Shirley (Skaggs) Mitchell of Bismarck; son, Johnny Mitchell of Herculaneum; three grandchildren, Amanda (John) Proffitt of Bonne Terre, Johnny Mitchell II of Festus, and Lacey (Brian) Hill of Festus; two great-grandchildren, Gemma Hill, and Beau Mitchell; two sisters, Aleta (Elbert) Kyle of Herculaneum, and Charlotte (Terry) Maples of Republic; and a brother, Charlie (Debbie) Mitchell of Park Hills.
A private graveside service will be held at Doe Run Memorial Cemetery for immediate family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The funeral home requires all who attend to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Arrangements by Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.