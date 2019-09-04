FARMINGTON – Ollie Marie Schumer, of Farmington, entered into eternal rest September 1, 2019, at Presbyterian Manor at the age of 93. She was born March 10, 1926, in Perry County, Missouri, to the late Joseph Gibbar Sr. and Mary Margaret “Maggie” (Nations) Gibbar. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred D. “Bud” Schumer, her sisters, Loraine Candella, Bernice Huber and Margaret O'Shaughnessy, her brothers, Clifford Gibbar, John Gibbar and Thomas Eugene Gibbar and her brother in law, Robert Brewer.
Ollie was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Daughters of Charity. She enjoyed crocheting, drawing, and playing Chinese checkers, Yahtzee, bingo, and dominoes. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Ollie is survived by her children, Kenneth (and wife Eileen) Schumer of LaPine, Oregon, Connie Casey of Festus, Larry (and wife Penny) Schumer of Festus, Thomas (and wife Valerie) Schumer of Poplar Bluff, Cindy (and husband Mark) Lahmann of Sullivan and Judy (and husband Dean) Dixon of Farmington, over 50 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, her siblings, Joe (and wife Wanda) Gibbar Jr. of Arizona, Leo (and wife Ruth) Gibbar of California, and Virginia Brewer of Festus, many nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services were held Wednesday September 4, 2019, at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Interment was held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be made to Presbyterian Manor, 500 Cayce Street, Farmington, MO 63640 or Heart and Soul Hospice, 412 Cayce Street, Farmington, MO 63640.View the tribute video, the full obituary, and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
