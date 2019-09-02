{{featured_button_text}}
FARMINGTON -- Ollie Schumer of Farmington, passed away on September 1 at the age of 93. Instate Tuesday, September 3 from 4-8 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel and Wednesday, September 4 from 7 a.m. until time of service at 9 a.m. View the full obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

