Opal Medley
LEADINGTON – Opal Lucille “Kayo” Medley, passed away August 21, 2020, at ClaRu DeVille Nursing Home in Fredericktown. She was born June 25, 1931, in Knob Lick to the late Monroe Jabo and Opal (Cantor) Kinney. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Paul Wesley Medley; grandson, Bryan Phillip Medley; three brothers, Leroy, James, and David Kinney; two sisters, Georgia Marie Hicks and Jane Jones; two brothers-in-law, Kenny Hambrick and Bill Gonz.
She is a member of the Bridge Community Church and a past president of the Ladies Auxiliary at Parkland Hospital.
Opal is survived by her son, Terry and wife Nancy Medley; daughter, Paula Klemp; four grandchildren, Patrick Medley and wife Michelle, James Medley and wife Teresa, Craig Medley, Amanda Pinkston-Simmons and husband Bill; six great-grandchildren, Chloe Medley, Tanner Medley, Layton Simmons, Lucas Simmons, Avery Medley, and Caelyn Medley; 4 sisters, Pam (Larry) Harp, Linda (Dearl) Miller, Billie Ann Gonz, and Wanda Hambrick.
Visitation will be Saturday August 22, 2020, from 10 a.m. until time of the service at 1 p.m. at The Bridge Community Church in Leadington with Pastor Ben Durbin officiating. Interment will follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be directed to The Bridge Community Church and/or The Patient Activity Fund with ClaRu DeVille Nursing Home. Mask or face coverings will be required at the church and the cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
