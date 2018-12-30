Try 1 month for 99¢

BONNE TERRE -- Opal Nadine (Mayberry) Griffin, 84, of Bonne Terre passed away December 29, 2018, at the Community Manor in Farmington. She was born Sunday January 28, 1934, in Bonne Terre. Opal was a member of Second Baptist Church of East Bonne Terre. Opal enjoyed reading her bible, singing, and spending time with her husband of 66 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph Mayberry and Valma (Govro) Mayberry; daughters Nina Jean Griffin and Gail Manning (Keith deceased) and by many brothers and sisters.

Opal is survived by her Husband Ivan Griffin, six children, Paulette Akridge (Art deceased), Ivan Griffin (Lisa), Brenda St. Pier (Michael deceased), Donna Manning (Dexter), Rhonda Warren (Herman), and Ruth O’Neal (Todd); 18 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, as well as many loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Wednesday, January 2, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at Noon at the C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre with Rev. Stanley Payne officiating. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park Cemetery. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

