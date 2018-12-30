BONNE TERRE -- Opal Nadine (Mayberry) Griffin, 84, of Bonne Terre passed away December 29, 2018, at the Community Manor in Farmington. She was born Sunday January 28, 1934, in Bonne Terre. Opal was a member of Second Baptist Church of East Bonne Terre. Opal enjoyed reading her bible, singing, and spending time with her husband of 66 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph Mayberry and Valma (Govro) Mayberry; daughters Nina Jean Griffin and Gail Manning (Keith deceased) and by many brothers and sisters.
Opal is survived by her Husband Ivan Griffin, six children, Paulette Akridge (Art deceased), Ivan Griffin (Lisa), Brenda St. Pier (Michael deceased), Donna Manning (Dexter), Rhonda Warren (Herman), and Ruth O’Neal (Todd); 18 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Wednesday, January 2, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at Noon at the C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre with Rev. Stanley Payne officiating. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park Cemetery. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.