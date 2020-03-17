FARMINGTON – Otto Lerche of Farmington passed away March 16, 2020, at Parkland Health Center at the age of 88. He was born in Fredericktown on November 9, 1931, to the late Fred and Mattie (Weiss) Lerche. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, David Lerche in 2012; a sister, Mildred Rogers and a brother, Bobby Lerche.

Otto, or as he was known to many, “Big O from Firestone” graduated from Fredericktown High School and served in the United States Army from 1952 to 1954. He was stationed at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas. He then attended the University of Missouri – Columbia, graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration in 1959.

On June 21, 1957, Otto married Grace Maxine Allgier. He always said he was very proud and fortunate to have her by his side supporting him in life and in his business efforts. Otto and Grace moved to Farmington in 1960 when they bought their first hardware business located at 1 East Liberty. Eventually Otto downsized his hardware to focus on automotive and tires. He was the proprietor of the Lerche Firestone Dealership for 52 years.

