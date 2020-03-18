Otto Lerche
Otto Lerche

FARMINGTON – Otto Lerche, of Farmington passed away March 16 at the age of 88. Instate Thursday March 19 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the full obit at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

Service information

Mar 19
Visitation
Thursday, March 19, 2020
11:00AM-1:00PM
Cozean Memorial Chapel & Crematory
217 W. Columbia St
Farmington, MO 63640
Mar 19
Funeral Service
Thursday, March 19, 2020
1:00PM
Cozean Memorial Chapel & Crematory
217 W. Columbia St
Farmington, MO 63640
