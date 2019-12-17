{{featured_button_text}}

BONNE TERRE -- Paden Sorbello, 23, of Bonne Terre, passed away unexpectedly on December 15, 2019. He was born on March 27, 1996, in Farmington. Paden was a student at Mineral Area College pursuing a degree in English. He volunteered with the Girl Scouts Robotics Program. He enjoyed writing and playing video games.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Leonard Pritchett and Fred Sorbello; uncle, Rick Sorbello.

Paden is survived by his mom, Crystal (Pritchett) Hartrup; dad, Robert Scott Sorbello; siblings, Trebor Scott Sorbello, Mathilda Daye Sorbello, Brandon Salvatore Sorbello, James Kerrington Sorbello, Emma Martin; grandmothers, Jane Pritchett and Maggie Sorbello; close friends, Alex Aviles and Blake Rash; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be Friday, December 20, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Visitation will resume on Saturday, December 21, 2019, from 9 a.m. until service time of 11 a.m. at C. Z. Boyer & Son Chapel with Rev. Alan David officiating. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

