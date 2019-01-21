Try 1 month for 99¢

PARK HILLS -- Pastor Leroy Wakefield of Bismarck, left his temporary home January 18, 2019, to live in his Eternal home in Heaven. He was born April 28, 1951, in Bonne Terre. Leroy was the current pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Ellington, Missouri; he was a pastor for over 38 years and pastored many churches. Leroy was loved and respected by many and will be missed. It's not goodbye it's see you later if you know Jesus as your Savior.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy Wakefield and Wilma (Pryor) Wakefield.

Leroy is survived by his wife of 49 years and 6 months, Patty (Wisdom) Wakefield of Bismarck; six children, Mark and Heidi Wakefield, Eddie and Stacy Wakefield, Cindy and Darren, Stacy and Sam, Tracy and Patrick, and Erica; 13 grandchildren and two great-grandsons; brother, Ken Wakefield and wife Pam. Other relatives and friends also survive.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday January 23, 2019, at Iron Mountain 1st Baptist Church. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday January 24, 2019, at Iron Mountain 1st Baptist Church with Rev. Tom Wisdom officiating. Burial at St. Francois Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Gideon Ministry.

