PARK HILLS -- Pastor Leroy Wakefield of Bismarck, left his temporary home January 18, 2019, to live in his Eternal home in Heaven. He was born April 28, 1951, in Bonne Terre. Leroy was the current pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Ellington, Missouri; he was a pastor for over 38 years and pastored many churches. Leroy was loved and respected by many and will be missed. It's not goodbye it's see you later if you know Jesus as your Savior.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy Wakefield and Wilma (Pryor) Wakefield.
Leroy is survived by his wife of 49 years and 6 months, Patty (Wisdom) Wakefield of Bismarck; six children, Mark and Heidi Wakefield, Eddie and Stacy Wakefield, Cindy and Darren, Stacy and Sam, Tracy and Patrick, and Erica; 13 grandchildren and two great-grandsons; brother, Ken Wakefield and wife Pam. Other relatives and friends also survive.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday January 23, 2019, at Iron Mountain 1st Baptist Church. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday January 24, 2019, at Iron Mountain 1st Baptist Church with Rev. Tom Wisdom officiating. Burial at St. Francois Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Gideon Ministry.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.