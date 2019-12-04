{{featured_button_text}}

DE SOTO -- Pastor Shirley Gowen, age 86, of De Soto passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Mercy St. Anthony’s Hospital in St. Louis. Shirley was born August 5, 1933, to the late Jacob and Clara (Douglas) Moses in Valles Mines, Missouri. Shirley was the Pastor of Agape Faith Church in Valles Mines. Her relationship with God was her passion.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her loving husband, Pastor Glenn Gowen; two sisters, four brothers, one granddaughter, and one great-granddaughter.

Pastor Shirley is survived by children, Brenda Boyer, Carol (Mel) Spreckelmeyer, Judy (John) Johnston, Terry Gowen; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; sister Maxine (Donnie) Ribble; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; and many others.

Visitation will be Friday, December 6, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Agape Faith Church 3255 State Rd. V De Soto. Service will begin 11 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Agape Faith Church with Pastor Mel Spreckelmeyer and Pastor John Johnston officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olive Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Agape Love in Action. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

