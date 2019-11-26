{{featured_button_text}}

CALEDONIA -- Patricia Ann Ball of Park Hills, Missouri, was born on August 28, 1948, a daughter to the late Edward Lee Maxwell and the late Gladys Jane (Key) Maxwell. Patricia entered eternal rest Thursday, November 14, 2019, having reached seventy-one years of age.

In addition to her parents, Patricia is preceded in death by two grandchildren, Scott Gillam, Jr., and Angel Gillam.

Survivors include two sons, Charles "Chuck" Boyea, and Scott (Diana) Gillam; brother, James (Pam) Maxwell; sister, Jane Rasnick (nee, Maxwell); four grandchildren, Ashley Boyea, Dyllan Gillam, Trenton Gillam, and Tayler Gillam; also surviving are many dear nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

A graveside service for Patricia will be held at Caledonia Methodist Cemetery 11 a.m. Friday, November 29, 2019, with Bro. Aaron Radford officiating.

All funeral arrangements have been cared for by DeClue Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Ball as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments