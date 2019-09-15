{{featured_button_text}}
FARMINGTON -- Memorial gathering beginning at 10 a.m. Monday for Patricia C. Moeser, 81, at Cozean Memorial Chapel with memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. View the full obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

