{{featured_button_text}}

FARMINGTON – Patricia Charlotte (VanHorn) Moeser, of Farmington passed away on September 11, 2019, at Presbyterian Manor at the age of 81. She was born in Danville, Pennsylvania, on August 25, 1938 to the late George A. and M. Alice (Yeager) VanHorn.

At the young age of eighteen, Patricia joined the Women’s Army Corps and was one of the original WAC’s. She worked in Washington D.C. for the National Security Administration where she met a handsome sailor named John Clarke Moeser from Festus, Missouri. On April 19, 1959, they were married in Conyngham, Pennsylvania, and the couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this year. Patricia and John, a Navy career man, and their three children lived in many interesting places during their life together, including Morrocco, Africa; Puerto Rico; Brandywine, Maryland; Kadena, Okinawa; Jacksonville, Florida; Misawa, Japan; and Novato, California. After retirement, the couple moved to Missouri where Patricia earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Education. She was an assistant librarian for the Lutheran School in St. Peters until moving to Farmington. Patricia loved to read, cross-stitch, crochet, knit and sew. She hand made her daughters’ wedding gowns and veils, and in recent years, Patricia knitted over 1000 hats for soldiers. She thoroughly enjoyed taking her children and grandchildren on various adventures. Patricia was also an avid Cardinal baseball fan and rarely missed watching a game. Patricia also liked researching genealogy and studying the Bible. Her loved ones will remember her as a devoted mother who was a great listener and a courageous breast cancer survivor. Through the years she loved having cats and she currently had a cat named Penny who was her companion.

Survivors include her husband, John Clarke Moeser; daughters, Karen (Rick) Krietemeyer of West Plains, Kathren (Gordon) Epps of Farmington and her son, John (Sherri) Moeser of Scott City; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren; a sister, Peggy (Roger) Hines; two brothers, Andy (Janie) VanHorn and Clyde (Darlene) VanHorn all of the state of Pennsylvania. Also surviving is a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.

There will be a memorial visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, September 16, 2019, at Cozean Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be held later in the day at 3 p.m. at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Crystal City. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the American Heart Association. View the tribute video and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Get each day's obituaries in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments