Horton Wampler Funeral Home

PARK HILLS – Patricia Darlene Hulsey, 61, went home to be with the Lord June 17, 2019. She died as she lived, strong and independent. She was born May 20, 1958, in St. Louis to Loretta DeClue and the late Rockne DeClue. Darlene was a proud graduate of Argosy University where she was awarded her Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology at the age of 54. She was a successful female business owner and she will be greatly missed.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a sister, Brenda DeClue.

Darlene is survived by her husband, John “Bruce” Hulsey; daughters, Vanessa Jackson, Pamela Cointin, and Danielle Sheets; sons, Robert “Buddy” Hulsey, and Lane Hulsey; granddaughters, Makayla and Summer Bowman, and Josie Cointin; grandsons, Lane and Shawn Hulsey, Rockne Cointin, and Elijah Jackson; great-grandson, Chancelor Dodd; mother, Loretta DeClue; brother, Rick DeClue; nephews, Ricky and Ryan DeClue; several great-nieces and nephews; and soul sister and best friend, Ruby Holmes.

Darlene was loved by many and never turned anyone away. She treated everyone with love and kindness. Above all else she was a mother and grandmother, always sacrificing herself for them and others.

Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Miner officiating. Burial at New Diggins Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Serenity Hospice.

