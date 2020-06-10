Patricia Eddings
Patricia Eddings

Patricia Eddings

Patricia (Niemeyer) Eddings

Patricia (Neimeyer) Eddings, age 65, of Bonne Terre, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at her home. She was born July 8, 1954 in Washington, Missouri. There will be a visitation Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 5 p.m. until service time of 7 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home Bonne Terre Chapel with Rev. Randy Murphy officiating. Face masks and social distancing are recommended. View full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com

