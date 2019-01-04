Try 1 month for 99¢

CAPE GIRARDEAU -- Patricia Jimena Basilio Tilley, 69, of Park Hills, Missouri, passed away Thursday, January 3, 2019, at Saint Francis Medical Center.

Patricia was a member of the Potosi Order of Eastern Star and was a U.S. Citizen; something she was very proud of.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Loving survivors include her husband, Bill Tilley of Park Hills; her mother, Leonidas Jimena of The Philippines; daughter, Flora (Randall) Meek of Cape Girardeau; many friends and relatives in the United States and The Philippines.

A private family services will be held at a later date. Ford and Sons Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Patricia Jimena Basilio Tilley
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments