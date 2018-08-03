Subscribe for 17¢ / day

FARMINGTON – Patricia Lee Amonette of Farmington passed away August 1, 2018, at Missouri Baptist Hospital at the age of 78. She was born July 12, 1940, in Farmington, Missouri, to the late Roy Johnson and Rosie Lee Bridges. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Sharon Amonette, her stepfather, Howard Cobb Lee, her brothers, Melvin Lee, Larry Bridges and Wayman Johnson and her son in law, Leon Robinson Jr.

Patricia attended the Farmington Church of the Nazarene where she served as a greeter and assisted on their prayer call list. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Larraine Robinson of Elwood, KS and Kelvin Amonette and his wife Ange of Farmington, two grandchildren, McKinsey Amonette and Travis Smith, siblings, Diane Blevins, Rita Lee, Mary Lee, and Steve Lee all of Farmington, nieces, nephews and many friends.

Friends may call on Monday, August 6 from 5-7 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Visitation will resume at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning until time of service beginning at 2 p.m. in the Cozean Chapel. Interment will follow at the Masonic Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the American Cancer Society, 4207 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63108. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

