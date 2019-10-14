{{featured_button_text}}

BONNE TERRE -- Patricia “Pat” Scott, 87, of Terre Du Lac, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Country Meadows Nursing Center. She was born on October 8, 1932, in Cape Girardeau to the late Theodore and Cordelia (LeBure) Hink.

In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Dee Scott; brother, Bill Hink; son-in-law, John Biondo.

Pat is survived by her children, Bruce Scott and wife Patricia, Bradford Dee Scott and wife Carol, Cindy (Biondo) Bernstein and husband Rob; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and other friends and family.

Pat was the Patriarch, as all others passed on before her. She enjoyed “works” in her local Centenary United Methodist Church. Although living a good healthful life, she has been anxious in the last two years to meet her true Father in heaven. Amen and Shalom to all who read this.

Services are private under the direction of C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

