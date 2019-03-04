FARMINGTON -- Patricia Ann Mayfield of Farmington passed away at Parkland Health Center on Friday, March 1, 2019, at the age of 87. She was born in St. Charles, Illinois, to the late Charles Davis Jensen and Myrtle (Nanny) Jensen. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, John Dee Mayfield in 2001; and her sister, Carol Jensen.
Pat as most knew her grew up in Centralia, Illinois, where she graduated from high school. After her marriage in 1949 to John they made their home in Centralia and Mount Vernon before relocating to Flat River in 1961. She worked as a bookkeeper at Central High School until 1975 before becoming a real estate broker. She was well known for having a successful real estate business in the area, Mayfield Real Estate agent. Pat was a faithful member of Farmington First Baptist Church. Community involvement was important to Pat and she belonged to various civic organizations, including the Newcomers Club. She was a life time member of Beta Sigma Phi. An accomplished bridge player, she played both off line and on line with bridge players all over the world.
In recent years Pat enjoyed living in assisted living at Presbyterian Manor where she enjoyed the many friends she met and having the time for her passion, reading. Her children will always cherish their mother's devoted love for them and for her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survivors include her three children, Linda McLane and her husband, Dennis, Mary Taylor and her husband, Ralph, and John and his wife, Kerry; six grandchildren, Kyle McLane, Colin McLane, Tyler McLane, Brandi Taylor, Allie Brosch and Anne Mayfield; three great-grandchildren, Harlow and Lily McLane and Theodore “Teddy” Brosch; and an aunt who was like a sister to her, Mary Ann Placovich. She also leaves behind a host of good friends.
Visitation will be held at Cozean Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, beginning at 11 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m. in the Cozean Chapel. Interment will be private. Memorials, if desired, may be made to Presbyterian Manor's Good Samaritan Fund or to MCII Sheltered Workshop in Farmington. View the tribute video and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
