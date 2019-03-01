Try 3 months for $3
FARMINGTON -- Patricia Mayfield passed away at Parkland Health Center on March 1, 2019, at the age of 87. Arrangements are pending under the care of Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

Patricia Mayfield
