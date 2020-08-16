Patricia O'Brien

Patricia W. O'Brien
FARMINGTON – Patricia W. O'Brien, of Farmington, passed away on August 13, 2020, at Presbyterian Manor, surrounded by her family, at the age of 82. She was born on December 8, 1937, in Donaldson, Arkansas, to the late Garland Edward West and Sally Evelyn (Fuller) West. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Louis O'Brien.
Patricia grew up in Steele, Missouri. At a very young age, Patricia's affinity for music blossomed, and her parents drove her each week to Memphis to study voice and piano with professional musicians. As the years passed, Patricia became an accomplished pianist, organist, violinist and vocalist. By the time she was in high school, she was a highly sought-after organist and vocal soloist in the bootheel. Patricia completed an undergraduate degree in vocal performance, a master's degree, and post-graduate work at the University of Missouri, Columbia. One of her most cherished accolades as a student at the university was her selection by the music faculty to join them in performing at a national music educators conference.
Patricia began her career as a vocal music teacher at Simonsen Junior High School in Jefferson City, Missouri. She then taught vocal music at Farmington High School and Junior High. In 1966, Patricia became the choral music instructor at Mineral Area College until her retirement in 1996. While at Mineral Area College, Patricia formed the MAC Community Choir which brought together talented musicians from across the area. Annually, the community choir joined her daytime choir in presenting Handel's Messiah. Throughout her career, Patricia received many accolades including the Mineral Area Cultural Award and state choral awards. Her work was widely recognized by her peers across the state. Patricia was passionate about the arts, and it was her desire to bring a wide array of cultural arts to the region. In 1970, she was the co-founder of the Mineral Area Concert Association which eventually evolved into the Mineral Area Council on the Arts, to which she was a member of the board.
In retirement, she was the founding director of Tapestry, a madrigal vocal group of talented musicians from the area. In addition to presenting concerts in the Mineral Area, Tapestry went on to participate in an international madrigal festival in England. She also enjoyed volunteering at Parkland Hospital, participating in activities at St. Paul Lutheran Church and organizing adventures with her “Swimmin' Women” water aerobics group. She enjoyed international travel and formed many special friendships in England and Ireland as well as throughout the United States.
Above all else, Patricia was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She enjoyed helping and caring for others, which is demonstrated throughout her personal and professional lives. She was always there to offer a helping hand and was so proud of her children, their families, and her many students. Many of her former students became personal friends, and she was so happy to stay in touch with them throughout her retirement years.
She is survived by her children Kathryn “Kate” O'Brien (Pat) of St. Charles, Sally Sullivan-Shinn (Greg) of Farmington, and Michael (Christyn) O'Brien of Meriden, Connecticut; eight grandchildren Justin, Jordan, Andrew, Kelsey, Madelyn, Parker, Riley and Seamus; four great-grandchildren, Colby, Peyton, Macey and Ava; extended family and a number of cherished friends.
Arrangements are private under the direction of Cozean Memorial Chapel. A memorial service celebrating Patricia's life will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Hillview Memorial Gardens.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to St. Paul Lutheran School or St. Jude Children's Hospital. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
