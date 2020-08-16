Patricia O'Brien

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Patricia W. O'Brien

FARMINGTON – Patricia W. O'Brien, of Farmington, passed away on August 13, 2020, at Presbyterian Manor, surrounded by her family, at the age of 82. She was born on December 8, 1937, in Donaldson, Arkansas, to the late Garland Edward West and Sally Evelyn (Fuller) West. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Louis O'Brien.

Patricia grew up in Steele, Missouri. At a very young age, Patricia's affinity for music blossomed, and her parents drove her each week to Memphis to study voice and piano with professional musicians. As the years passed, Patricia became an accomplished pianist, organist, violinist and vocalist. By the time she was in high school, she was a highly sought-after organist and vocal soloist in the bootheel. Patricia completed an undergraduate degree in vocal performance, a master's degree, and post-graduate work at the University of Missouri, Columbia. One of her most cherished accolades as a student at the university was her selection by the music faculty to join them in performing at a national music educators conference.