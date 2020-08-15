You have permission to edit this article.
Patricia O'Brien
Patricia O'Brien

Patricia D. ‘Pat' O'Brien

FARMINGTON – Patricia D. "Pat" O'Brien of Farmington passed away August 13, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Cozean Memorial Chapel.

