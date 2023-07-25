Patricia ‘Pat' Lynn Stephens

FORSYTH – Patricia “Pat” Lynn Wiegand Stephens, of Forsyth, passed away on July 22, 2023, at her home at the age of 71. Pat was born in Chillicothe, Missouri, on June 22, 1952, to Eugene Sylvester Wiegand and Helen Louise (Smith) Wiegand. Pat was united in marriage on February 13, 1972, to Harold “Gene” Stephens.

She is survived by her son, Robert Edward Stephens II (Natalie) of the home, her daughter, Courtney Stephens (Danny Porter), and granddaughter, Kendall Coffelt, all of Jefferson City. She is also survived by her sisters, Charlotte Hockman of Arizona, Marie McLane (David) of Arizona, sister-in-law, Janie Wiegand of Cairo, Missouri; as well as many in laws and several nieces and nephews.

Pat was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her brother, Robert Wiegand.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2023, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel officiated by David McLane. Interment to follow at Stephens Cemetery in Marquand, Missouri, at 2 p.m. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.