FARMINGTON – Patricia “Pat” O'Neill of Farmington passed away July 22, 2019, at Community Manor at the age of 86. She was born January 20, 1933, in Nashville, Illinois, to the late Frank and Florence (Wilson) Miller. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Orville D. O'Neill, her brothers, Wilburn “Abe” Miller and Joseph “Joe” Miller and spouses, and her brother in law, Leon Allen.

Pat was a 68 year member of Farmington Assembly of God Church where she was a volunteer as Sunday School secretary for over 50 years. She was recognized for 28 years of service at Presbyterian Manor where she worked as a CMT and a CNA. She was awarded the Outstanding Senior Employee of the Year and the St. Francois County Older Worker of the Year. Pat was also a long-time volunteer at the Farmington Senior Center. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was an avid St. Louis Cardinal Baseball fan. Pat was known for her faithful service to her Lord and her church. Her sweet smile and firm handshake will be missed.

Pat is survived by her sisters, Ruby Alice (and husband Lee) Allen Sharp of Farmington and Helen Waggoner of Springfield, her stepdaughters, Kathy (and husband Bernie) Raines and Carol Boettcher of Wentzville, brother in law, Tom Waggoner of Springfield, along with several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and many friends.

Friends may call on Wednesday, July 24 from 5-8 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Visitation will resume on Thursday at 7 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. in the Cozean Chapel. Interment to follow at Knights of Pythias Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be made to Serenity Hospice, 5272 Flat River Road, Park Hills, MO 63601. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

