FARMINGTON - Patricia "Pat" O'Neill, of Farmington, passed away on July 22 at the age of 86. Visitation Thursday 7 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the full obit at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

