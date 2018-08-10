Subscribe for 17¢ / day

DESLOGE -- Pat Thomure, 92, of Bonne Terre, passed away June 20, 2018, at St. Joe Nursing Home in Bonne Terre. She was born August 12, 1925, in Flat River, to the late Robert Cecil and Iva (Haney) O’Brien. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Park Hills.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Herman L. Thomure; and one brother, Robert O’Brien.

Pat is survived by three children, David Thomure and wife Helen, Diane Lewis, Daniel Thomure and wife Sue; grandchildren, Charles Thomure, Dana Sargent, Scott Cason, Danielle (Dan) Byrne, Emily (Ryan) McElroy, and Kaitlin (Cathy) Thomure; nine great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life, will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, August 18, 2018, from 9 .m. until the time of service at 10:30 a.m. View obituary and share condolences online at czboyer.com.

