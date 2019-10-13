{{featured_button_text}}
FREDERICKTOWN -- Patricia Pirtle passed away October 13, 2019, at Stockhoff Nursing Home in Fredericktown. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the online obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

