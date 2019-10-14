KNOB LICK -- Patricia Eilene (Bayless) Pirtle went home to heaven on October 12, 2019.
Waiting for her there are her parents, Robert Lee and Alma Ruby (Jensen) Bayless, big brother Edwin Dale Bayless, and grandson Duncan Rowe Bickle. Pat is survived by her husband Charles “Bart” Pirtle, her daughter, Shelia (Pirtle) Bickle and her grandchildren Madeline Grace and Sullivan Pierce and countless extended family and friends.
Pat was born at home in Knob Lick, Missouri, on March 2, 1945. Her elementary years were spent in the two-room classroom of The Knoblick School. She was a 1963 graduate of Farmington High School. Pat's first job at the Farmington Press left an indelible mark on the once shy country girl. She went on to work in other places, Missouri Extension Service in Kennett, Missouri, and later with mental health providers as secretarial support in St. Charles and St. Louis counties. She was rarely seen without yarn or a crochet hook, and many have been blessed with her Afghans. Pat was loving, hardworking, no-nonsense, and generous in ways big and small.
Graveside service will be held on Friday, October 18, at 2 p.m. at IOOF Cemetery in Knob Lick. If you would like to honor Pat, donations can be made in her name to Youth in Need https://youthinneed.org/GIVING-VOLUNTEERING/Donate-Now or the charity of your choice. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
