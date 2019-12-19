{{featured_button_text}}

PARK HILLS -- Patrick Joseph Thornton of Farmington was born August 7, 1954, in St. Louis to the late Frank and Marcella (Jollier) Thornton and departed this life December 17, 2019, at his residence at the age of 65 years.

Patrick worked for Chrysler Motor Co as Director of Communications and he was a loyal member to the UAW Local 110.

He is survived by his former wife and companion, Glenda (Douglas) Thornton; his children, Jayson Thornton, and Renee (Joey) Black; three grandchildren, Seth (Madisyn) Thornton, Michaela, and Mollie Black; and one great-grandchild due to arrive in July; sisters and brothers, Frank (Janet) Thornton, Marlene Womack, Barb (Ernie) Richardson, Faith Porter, Sandra Dallas, and William Thornton. Other relatives and dear friends also survive.

Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Monday, December 23, 2019, at Coplin Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Randy Murphy officiating. Interment will follow in the Adams/Hillcrest Cemetery. Memorials to the family, Farmington Pet Adoption Center, or Worship Center in Bonne Terre appreciated. Family served by Coplin Funeral Home.

