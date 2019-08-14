{{featured_button_text}}

DESLOGE -- Pat Halter, 85, of Park Hills, passed away August 13, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born September 27, 1933, in Bismarck, to the late Lewis “Andy” and Gladys Irene (Vandergriff) Tyree. Pat was a homemaker and a member of Primrose Baptist Church. She loved dancing, listening to country music, watching Cardinal baseball, playing rummy and bowling.

She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Delano Halter; siblings, Llwilla Laster, Roger Paul Tyree, Dennis Michael Tyree, and Shirley Wisdom.

Pat is survived by four children, Judy Diane Mull and husband David, Jerry Dale Halter and wife Bobbie Sue, Dana Kay Murphy and husband Jake, Kristi Renee Hale and husband Luke; ten grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren; siblings, Joe Andy (Shirley Ann) Tyree, and Jackie Glenn (Barbara) Tyree; loving sister in-law and friend, Bernice Pettus.

Visitation will be held Friday, August 16, 2019, at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. The visitation will resume, Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 9 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Reverend Randy Murphy will be officiating. Interment will follow at Three Rivers Cemetery in Farmington. Memorials may be directed to “Meals on Wheels” in Park Hills. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

