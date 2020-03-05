Patsy Ruth (Henroid) Epperson
Patsy Ruth (Henroid) Epperson

Horton Wampler Funeral Home

PARK HILLS -- Patsy Ruth (Henroid) Epperson, 86, of Farmington passed away March 1, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. Patsy was a member of Cantwell Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Grover Henroid and Frona (Hurt) Henroid; her husband, John Epperson Sr.; and a sister, Lendy Branham.

Patsy is survived by four sons, Joe Reddick and wife Jodie, Richard Reddick and wife Carol, Mike Reddick and wife Kris, and John Epperson Jr. and wife Carolyn; grandchildren, Reva, Bradley, Alaina, Kasey, Ryan, and Will. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive.

Visitation Thursday March 5, 2020, 10 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills with Rev. Bill Bond officiating. Burial at St. Francois Memorial Park Cemetery, Bonne Terre.

