Paul Elmer Grimwood Jr.

PARK HILLS – Paul Elmer Grimwood Jr., 68, of Cadet was born in De Soto, Missouri, January 4, 1952, to the late Paul and Mary (Ross) Grimwood. He departed this life in his home May 14, 2020.

He was a member of St. Joseph Paris Catholic Church in Tiff, Missouri.

He was an avid yard sales goer, mushroom hunter, and mechanic. Paul enjoyed the outdoors and camping, but mostly loved spending time with his family.

Paul is survived by his wife, Bonnie Grimwood; son, Matthew (Sarah Smith) Grimwood; brother, David ( Roxanna) Grimwood; sisters, Peggy (Kenneth) Tharpe, and Vera (Richard) Knight; grandchildren, Madalynn, Jacob, Sophia, Ethan, Leah, and Kelick.

Funeral services are pending with Coplin Funeral Home.

